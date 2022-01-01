Home Security in Your Hands
Protect and monitor your home with Spotlight Cam Wired, a plugged-in HD security camera that lets you see, hear and speak to anyone on your property from your phone, tablet and PC.
- Brilliant 1080HD video
- Wide-angle camera lens
- Built-in microphone and speakers
Never Miss a Thing
Create and customize your own motion zones, so you can focus on the most important areas of your yard. When motion is detected, you’ll get an instant alert to let you know someone’s at your home.
- Advanced motion detection
- Custom motion zones and scheduling
- Instant motion-activated alerts
Stop Crime Before It Happens
With built-in spotlights and night vision, you’ll get crisp video 24/7, with or without the lights on. And if you catch a suspicious stranger at your home, use the 110-decibel alarm to scare them away.
- Spotlights are motion-activated or controlled with the app
- Infrared night vision sensors
- 110-decibel siren alarm
Non-Stop Power and Security
Spotlight Cam Wired plugs into standard power outlets to give you non-stop power, so you’ll never need to charge a battery. It also comes with everything you need to get your Cam setup in just minutes.
- Plug-and-play installation
- Live View on-demand video and audio
- iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 compatible
Tech Specs
Connectivity
802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection @ 2.4GHz only
Audio
Two-way audio with noise cancellation
Motion Detection
Custom Motion Zones
Siren
Remote-activated 110-decibel alarm
140° Field-of-View
Dimensions
4.96 in. x 2.72 in. x 2.99 in.
(12.6 cm x 6.91 cm x 7.59 cm)
Warranty
1 year on parts, lifetime purchase protection
A Ring of Security Around Your Home
With a Video Doorbell at your door and Spotlight Cams around the house, you can create a Ring of Security around your entire home, and get complete peace of mind for you and your family.View All Products
Ring Video Recording Plans
For only $3 per month, you can:
- Access your videos anytime, anywhere
- Save all your videos for up to 60 days
- Share videos with friends, family and neighbors
Frequently Asked Questions
-
What's the difference between Basic and Protect?
Basic is charged per camera. So if you have multiple Ring cameras, you’ll need multiple Basic Plans to cover each. With Basic, you can review, save and share your Ring videos at anytime with anyone. It costs $3 per month or $30 for the year.
Protect covers an unlimited amount of Ring cameras. So you can have as many Ring cameras as you like, and you only pay one flat rate. Just like Basic, Protect lets you review, save and share your videos, but you also get added security and a 10% discount on future Ring purchases. It costs $10 per month or $100 for the year.
-
How long do my videos stay in my Ring account?
60 days. Your videos will be deleted from your account 60 days after the original recording date. You can also save your Ring videos, so you'll never lose them.
-
If I don't sign up for a Ring Video Recording Plan, will I still get alerts?
Yes. You'll still get alerts when visitors press your Doorbell or trigger the motion sensors.
-
What if I have more than one Ring camera?
If you have more than one Ring camera, you have two options.
You can sign up for Basic, and you’ll be charged for each Ring camera. Or you can sign up for Protect, and you'll only be charged one flat rate for an unlimited amount of Ring cameras.
-
If I sign up after my free 30-day trial, will I still be able to retrieve my videos?
If you don’t subscribe before your trial has ended, your videos will be lost. However, if you purchase a subscription during the free trial, your paid subscription will go into effect as soon as your trial has ended, and none of your videos will be deleted.
-
How do I purchase a paid subscription to a Ring Video Recording Plan?
Purchases can be made by logging into your account on Ring.com or in the Account section of the Ring app.
-
How much does a Ring Video Recording Plan cost?
Basic costs $3 per month or $30 for the year, and you're charged per camera.
Protect costs $10 per month or $100 for the year, and it covers an unlimited amount of Ring cameras.
-
How long is the free trial?
30 days. If you purchase a paid subscription during those 30 days, it will become automatically activated at the end of your free trial.
-
If I upgrade from Basic to Protect, how will I be charged?
Your subscription will be prorated, so any leftover money in your account will be applied to your first bill. The day that you upgrade from Basic to Protect will become the start date for your new billing cycle.
-
Does a Ring Video Recording Plan require any contracts or commitments?
No. You can cancel your subscription at any time.
-
Do I have to pay for each smartphone or tablet connected to Ring?
No. The price does not increase if you have multiple phones, tablets or computers connected to Ring.
-
How do I use my 10% Ring Protect discount?
The 10% discount is only available for current paid subscribers to Ring Protect, and you can only use it to purchase Video Doorbells and Security Cameras at Ring.com.
Once you’ve signed up and paid for a Ring Protect subscription, using your 10% discount is simple. All you need to do is go to Ring.com and sign into your account. When you’re signed into your account, you can add a Video Doorbell or Security Camera to your cart, and when you checkout, your 10% discount will be automatically applied.