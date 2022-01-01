Frequently Asked Questions

What's the difference between Basic and Protect? Basic is charged per camera. So if you have multiple Ring cameras, you’ll need multiple Basic Plans to cover each. With Basic, you can review, save and share your Ring videos at anytime with anyone. It costs $3 per month or $30 for the year.



Protect covers an unlimited amount of Ring cameras. So you can have as many Ring cameras as you like, and you only pay one flat rate. Just like Basic, Protect lets you review, save and share your videos, but you also get added security and a 10% discount on future Ring purchases. It costs $10 per month or $100 for the year.

How long do my videos stay in my Ring account? 60 days. Your videos will be deleted from your account 60 days after the original recording date. You can also save your Ring videos, so you'll never lose them.

If I don't sign up for a Ring Video Recording Plan, will I still get alerts? Yes. You'll still get alerts when visitors press your Doorbell or trigger the motion sensors.

What if I have more than one Ring camera? If you have more than one Ring camera, you have two options.



You can sign up for Basic, and you’ll be charged for each Ring camera. Or you can sign up for Protect, and you'll only be charged one flat rate for an unlimited amount of Ring cameras.

If I sign up after my free 30-day trial, will I still be able to retrieve my videos? If you don’t subscribe before your trial has ended, your videos will be lost. However, if you purchase a subscription during the free trial, your paid subscription will go into effect as soon as your trial has ended, and none of your videos will be deleted.

How do I purchase a paid subscription to a Ring Video Recording Plan? Purchases can be made by logging into your account on Ring.com or in the Account section of the Ring app.

How much does a Ring Video Recording Plan cost? Basic costs $3 per month or $30 for the year, and you're charged per camera. Protect costs $10 per month or $100 for the year, and it covers an unlimited amount of Ring cameras.

How long is the free trial? 30 days. If you purchase a paid subscription during those 30 days, it will become automatically activated at the end of your free trial.

If I upgrade from Basic to Protect, how will I be charged? Your subscription will be prorated, so any leftover money in your account will be applied to your first bill. The day that you upgrade from Basic to Protect will become the start date for your new billing cycle.

Does a Ring Video Recording Plan require any contracts or commitments? No. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Do I have to pay for each smartphone or tablet connected to Ring? No. The price does not increase if you have multiple phones, tablets or computers connected to Ring.