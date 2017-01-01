Frequently Asked Questions

Is Floodlight Cam compatible with SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT? Yes. Floodlight Cam easily connects with many popular smart devices and hubs, including Samsung SmartThings, Wink and more. You can also use IFTTT to connect with other devices and get the most out of your smart home.

Does Floodlight Cam have a dusk-to-dawn feature? The free Ring app lets you create a custom schedule for your floodlights. With the app, you can schedule your lights to turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn, or you can create any other combinations to fit your personal preference.

Can I control or dim the floodlights? Floodlight Cam gives you the option to manually control the lights with the free Ring app. While the lights will automatically turn on as soon as Floodlight Cam detects motion, you can also use the app to manually turn the lights on, turn them off or flash brightly to indicate an emergency. As long as Floodlight Cam is connected to a Wi-Fi network, you can control the lights from anywhere. Unfortunately, a dimming option is unavailable at this time, but stay tuned for future updates.

Can I install Floodlight Cam upside-down or horizontally? Yes. The lights and camera lens on Floodlight Cam are fully adjustable, so you can mount Floodlight Cam at an angle or under a soffit, and manually adjust the lights and camera to find your ideal setting.

Are there any alternative power options, such as a solar panel? Floodlight Cam needs to be hardwired in order to support its robust features. But we’re constantly working to improve and introduce new products and features, so stay tuned for more options.

If I connect Floodlight Cam to a light switch, can I use the switch to turn on the lights? No. If Floodlight Cam is connected to a light switch, the switch needs to be turned on to power your Floodlight Cam. Turning off the power will cause Floodlight Cam to go offline.

Does Floodlight Cam use data all the time or just when it’s activated? Floodlight Cam will only use data when it’s activated by an event or when you access the camera or lights via the Ring app. If Floodlight Cam doesn’t detect motion or isn’t activated with the app, it won’t use your data.

How does the motion detection work? Floodlight Cam comes with two-tier motion detection. The floodlights have passive infrared sensors, which are more sensitive to objects passing through your yard. On the other hand, the camera features sensors with human detection, so it can be configured to only send you alerts when it detects people. With the free Ring app, you can choose to turn on or off the motion detection for your floodlights and/or camera, and you can also customize the sensitivity of your motion sensors, so you can find your ideal setting.

Can Floodlight Cam replace my existing floodlights? Yes. If they are hardwired, Floodlight Cam will easily replace your existing floodlights.

What’s the color temperature of the floodlights? The floodlights are rated at 3000° Kelvin and offer a soft-white glow that’s ideal for capturing crisp HD video at night.

Is Floodlight Cam compatible with EU, UK and Ireland voltages? Yes. Floodlight Cam has a built-in power adapter to support up to 240 volts.

Why is Floodlight Cam set to 2.4 GHz instead of 5 GHz? A 2.4 GHz connection will give your Floodlight Cam a wider range. Because your Floodlight Cam will be mounted outside and far away from your router, this wider range will help eliminate interference, which will ensure that your Floodlight Cam always performs at its best.

How big is the base on Floodlight Cam? The circular base has a 4¾-inch (12.065-cm) diameter. Floodlight Cam also comes with a free tool kit and all the mounting accessories you need to connect it to any standard junction box.

Can I get a bundle with a Floodlight Cam and a Video Doorbell? We’re working on putting together a discounted bundle that includes both a Floodlight Cam and a Video Doorbell, so stay tuned for updates!

If I pre-order my Floodlight Cam today, when will I be charged? You will be charged as soon as you order your new Floodlight Cam.

If I pre-order my Floodlight Cam today, when will I receive my device? We’ll start shipping Floodlight Cams in April 2017. They will be released in waves, on a first-come, first-served basis.

What's the difference between the Basic and Protect Ring Recording Plans? Basic is charged per camera. So if you have multiple Ring cameras, you'll need multiple Basic Plans to cover each. With Basic, you can review, save and share your Ring videos at anytime with anyone, and you also get a one-year warranty on your Ring device. It costs $3 per month or $30 for the year.